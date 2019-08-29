Drug bust leads to three arrests

Following an extensive investigation, the Beaumont Police Narcotics and Special Assignments units were able to identify individuals suspected of delivering narcotics in and around the 4000 block of Buffalo. Investigators were able to obtain a search and arrest warrant for 4030 Buffalo that named three Beaumont men, which they executed Aug. 23, at about 10 a.m.

At about 10 a.m. that morning, the Beaumont Police Department's Narcotics, Special Assignments, SWAT and K-9 units went to the location to execute the warrants and arrest the three suspects. Due to the suspects' extensive criminal histories, as well as the knowledge of the home's surveillance equipment and known weapons at the scene, it was considered a high-risk search warrant.

Investigators located a large amount of narcotics and evidence loccated inside the residenc. A large amount of suspected MDMA, several pounds of marijuana, liquid THC and various prescriptions pills were located, along with over 16 gallons of promethazine.

Four loaded handguns were located inside the house and a large amount of ccash was found throughout. The suspected drugs, money and guns were seized as evidence.

The three suspects were identified as Patrick Dwayne Gipson, 35, Wendall James Kirtman, 31, and Travion Dwayne Parkerson, 31, all of Beaumont. The trio were transported to the Jefferson County Jail where they were booked in for numerous counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug and felon in possession of a firearm.