Drug charges for two following traffic stop

Two men are behind bars in Jefferson County following a traffic stop initiated by a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy on Saturday, Feb. 2 at about 3:50 p.m.

According to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a black Chevy Malibu was stopped on Interstate 10 near Smith road for speeding. The driver, identified as Bryan Roy, 30, of Vidor, was found to have an outstanding warrant for felony theft of a motor vehicle out of Louisiana.

After refusing to give deputies consent to search the vehicle, K-9 Officer Mygo was deployed to conducted a free air search of the vehicle and gave a positive odor response to narcotics.

A search of the vehicle yielded a portable mini-vault in the back floorboard, which both occupants denied knowledge of. After a key was found inside the console, the vault was opened to reeal 460 grams of crystal meth in a large Ziploc bag, a small bag containing less than two ounces of marijuana, a small bag containing three Clonazapam pills, a medium-sized bag containing 25 grams of Xanax, a small bag containing seven grams of cocaine and a small bag containing seven grams of crystal meth. Deputies also found two scales and severl small clear bags typically used for distribution of drugs.

The passenger, 30-year-old Joseph Cartwright, of Lake Charles, La., was placed under arrest as well.

Roy and Cartwright were booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for multiple possession of a controlled substance charges with bonds totalling $117,500 each.