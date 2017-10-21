Drug house busted in Port Arthur

On Oct. 18, at 8:40 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT conducted a search warrant in the 3100 block of Thomas Boulevard in Port Arthur, Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a release.

By conducting surveillance and making undercover narcotics buys from people inside the home, a search warrant was obtained.

Upon SWAT's approach, two male subjects were detained on the porch. One of the SWAT team members was attacked by a pit bull that was also on the porch. Due to the close proximity of other houses nearby and the safety of others in the area, the SWAT member chose to physically fight off the dog and restrain it rather than fire his gun.

Upon entry into the home, investigators discovered two loaded handguns and a loaded .22 rifle altered to look like an AR15. It was noted that during one of the drug buys, the male drug dealer was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

One of the suspects on the porch, Hector Martinez, 31, of Port Arthur, admitted that it was his residence. He then led investigators to a large stash of hydroponic marijuana concealed in a room. It totaled 6.17 lbs. The marijuana and firearms were seized.

Martinez was booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on the charge of felony possession of marijuana. Investigators are still investigating the firearms and other persons who may be involved at the house.

The Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force was notified in reference to numerous vehicles and car parts that were discovered at the house.

"We appreciate the assistance from the Port Arthur Police Department and the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force," the sheriff's office said. "We continue to encourage citizens to notify law enforcement when they see something suspicious."

- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office