Drugs, guns found in PA bust

On July 31, members of the Port Arthur Police Department's SWAT team and ATF agents raided a home in the 4100 block of Charlotte Drive to serve a search warrant aimed at locating drugs and stolen property.

Several guns were seized and seven people were arrested. At least one of the guns discovered had been reported stolen. A stolen police protective vest was also recovered.

In addition to the guns, arrests and stolen property, illegal drugs were also found.

PAPD said it is committed to the investigation and seizure of drugs and guns from our community and will continue to strive to remove that criminal element from the city of Port Arthur.