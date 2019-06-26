Drunk boating blamed for deadly accident

One man has been charged in the deaths of three following a boating accident Sunday, June 23.

According to information from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:30 p.m. that day, deputies received a call regarding a boat wreck that took place about half a mile from the Hugo Park Road boat ramp near Old and Lost River and Cross Bayou. The caller reported therre were numerous injuries and individuals in the water at the time. Deputies, fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene and Texas Parks and Wildlife were notified.

A preliminary investigation revealed a large wake boat vessell struck a bass boat. A total of 12 individuals were involved in the wreck, with two pronounced dead at the scene, identified as Laura Kay Grant, 48, of Mont Belvieu, and William Robert Bowles, 36, of Baytown. Three additional boaters were transported to nearby hospitals by helicopter and two via ambulance. Zachary Jackson Miles, 29, of Beah City, was flown to Hermann Memorial Hospital but died of injuries sustained during the collision.

Jacob Vernon Breaux, 23, of Baytown, was arrested at the scene for three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle. His bonds total $200,000.