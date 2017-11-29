Early morning fire at ExxonMobil refinery quickly extinguished, plant says

ExxonMobil put out an early morning fire at its Beaumont refinery crude unit Tuesday, Nov. 28. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on the south side of the refinery.

"Onsite responders quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries," said Ashley Alemayehu, Beaumont Area Public and Government Affairs Manager for ExxonMobil Corporation.

Initial air quality monitoring shows no off-site impact, Alemayehu said.

"I understand our shift team posted a voluntary shelter as a precaution, but our initial air quality monitoring are below detectable limits. The voluntary shelter-in-place was promptly lifted. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this incident may have caused. An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of this incident," she said.