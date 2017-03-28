East Texas man arrested for child pornography

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that the Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) of his office arrested William Doyle Gant, 47, of Shepherd, on March 28 for five counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony. Gant could face up to 10 years in prison per charge if convicted.

Following multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, CEU investigators executed a search warrant at Gant’s home, where he was subsequently arrested for possession of child pornography. Several digital storage devices were seized for further examination by the Digital Forensics Unit of the attorney general’s office. Gant was then booked in the San Jacinto County Jail without incident and will appear before a magistrate later today.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online. The CEU proactively seeks out and arrests predators who commit crimes against children using technology and online sources. Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their children’s safety. For more information on cyber safety, please visit: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/cj/cyber-safety.

- The Office of the Texas Attorney General