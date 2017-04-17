Easter grass not the only grass found Sunday, says Pinehurst police chief

In a news release April 17, Pinehurst Police Chief Fred R. Hanauer III said, "Easter grass was not the only kind found on Easter Sunday in Pinehurst."

According to his report, Officer Kevin Norton was working a criminal interdiction assignment in the City of Pinehurst at 11:07 a.m. on April 16 and conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Martin Street and Strickland Drive. During the stop, Norton executed a probable cause search and located a quantity of a substance believed to be marijuana. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Dreshun Tyre Joseph of Orange, was arrested for possession of marijuana. When the officer conducted a subsequent vehicle inventory, Norton reportdly discovered two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen, and other contraband, including U.S. currency.

Joseph was transported to the Orange County Jail on multiple charges, including theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, Joseph faces up to two years in a state jail and up to a $10,000 fine.

This case is related to ongoing illegal drug distribution cases being investigated by Orange County Precinct 2 Constable David Cagle and the Pinehurst Police Department. According to Hanauer, the joint operation is "an example of agencies working together to help achieve common goals in combating the distribution of illegal drugs."