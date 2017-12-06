Echo worker dies after accident at ExxonMobil Beaumont refinery

ExxonMobil confirmed in a statement that an Echo worker has died as a result of an accident at its Beaumont refinery. The accident happened Friday, Dec. 1 at the downtown refinery.

"Today, a contractor working for Echo was fatally injured in an incident at ExxonMobil’s construction project at the Beaumont refinery. We are greatly saddened by this and express our deepest sympathy to the worker’s family and co-workers. The person involved was immediately attended to by emergency responders. We have notified the appropriate authorities and are working with them to investigate the cause of the incident," said ExxonMobil spokesperson Suann Guthrie. Guthrie said the victim was female. She was identified as Yesenia Espinoza, 31 of Baytown.

Mike Roebuck, president of Echo Maintenance LLC, declined to comment about how the incident occurred, saying that it was still under investigation.

"It is a very sad and tragic event, and everyone here at Echo is heartbroken and praying for the family," Roebuck told The Examiner.

According to a gofundme account set up to help with funeral expenses for Espinoza, she is a mother of two — daughter Michelle will soon be turning 1 and daughter Angelina is 6 years old.

"We need as much help as possible to pay for the expenses of the funeral," the gofundme page says. "I don’t know much about them, but if it’s less than $10,000, the rest of the money will be used for Angelina Marie and Michelle Ann Leatherwood. We all appreciate everyone’s help, anything will help us during our time of need. From all of us, we wish everyone happy holidays, and to be safe. Thank you."

If you are interested in donating, visit https://www.gofundme.com/for-yesenia-and-her-daughters.