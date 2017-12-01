Echo worker dies at ExxonMobil Beaumont refinery

ExxonMobil confirmed in a statement that an Echo worker has died as a result of an accident at its Beaumont refinery. The accident happened Friday, Dec. 1 at the downtown refinery.

"Today, a contractor working for Echo was fatally injured in an incident at ExxonMobil’s construction project at the Beaumont refinery. We are greatly saddened by this and express our deepest sympathy to the worker’s family and co-workers. The person involved was immediately attended to by emergency responders. We have notified the appropriate authorities and are working with them to investigate the cause of the incident," said ExxonMobil spokesperson Suann Guthrie. Guthrie said the victim was female.