Education commissioner selects BISD Board of Managers

Dr. Jimmy Simmons said he was asked to continue to serve as part of the Beaumont ISD Board of Mangers by Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath to assist in making a smooth transition to an elected Board of Trustees after the May election.

“It was a tough decision,” Simmons said, but he agreed to stay on. According to him, the request to stay was one directed at the entire panel of Board of Managers members, who have been in place for nearly three years already. The group unanimously accepted the elongated call of duty.

“The commissioner convinced us the transition could take place much faster if we stayed,” Simmons said. “If you transition to a new Board of Managers, you assume it would take almost a year to get your feet on the ground – and that would possibly delay a transition to a new Board (of Trustees).

“We thought to transition to basically two boards seemed to be a very formidable task. We were asked by the commissioner if we would stay on and there would be just one transition.”

The announcement comes following a visit to the district where Commissioner Morath saw firsthand some of the progress achieved through the leadership of the current Board of Managers – A.B. Bernard, Lenny Caballero, Jack Carroll, Joe Domino, Vernice Monroe, Robert Turner and Dr. Jimmy Simmons, he said.

“The district has certainly come a long way in a relatively short period of time thanks to the work of the Board of Managers and superintendent Dr. John Frossard,” said Commissioner Morath. “I want to make sure that progress continues for the people of Beaumont and all students in the district. It’s great to see that Dr. Simmons and the current Board of Managers share that goal and are willing to help bring it to fruition.”