Elderly man injured in auto-pedestrian crash

Submitted by Jennifer E. Trahan on April 15, 2019 - 10:06am
Elderly man injured in auto-pedestrian crash

The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian wreck that landed an elderly man in the hospital.

According to PAPD information, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Memorial Boulevard on Sunday, April 14, at about 9:30 p.m. in reference to a major vehicle crash. Investigating officers determined a 70-year-old Port Arthur man was struck by a passenger vehicle while riding his bicycle. 

He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The incident is under investigation by PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division.

  • Printer-friendly version
  • del.icio.us logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Send by email
shadow