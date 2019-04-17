Elderly man injured in auto-pedestrian crash

The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian wreck that landed an elderly man in the hospital.

According to PAPD information, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Memorial Boulevard on Sunday, April 14, at about 9:30 p.m. in reference to a major vehicle crash. Investigating officers determined a 70-year-old Port Arthur man was struck by a passenger vehicle while riding his bicycle.

He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The incident is under investigation by PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division.