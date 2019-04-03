Elderly man injured in racing wreck

Port Arthur police officers responded to the 3600 block of Ninth Avenue on March 27, at about 4:30 p.m. in reference ot a major vehicle accident.

According to witnesses at the scene, two vehicles appeared to be racing at a high rate of speed when an uninvolved vehicle was struck. The vehicle was driven by a 71-year-old man who received serious injuries as a result of the wreck. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in critical condition. As of April 2, PAPD reported the man was now listed in stable condition.

The suspect who caused the wreck was arrested the evening of the wreck after he was medically cleared.