Employee threatened by armed robber

The Beaumont Police Department reported officers responded to Dillard's located at Parkdale Mall in reference to a theft. After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined a black male suspect entered the store and used scissors to cut the security cable around a handbag display. When approached by an employee, the suspect threatened the employee with sccissors before fleeing the store with the merchandise.

The suspect got into the passenger seat of a silver Acura that was waiting outside the store and fled prior to police arrival. Anyone with information relating to the ongoing investigation is asked to call BPD at (409) 832-1234, or contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).