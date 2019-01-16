Enforcement of law operation to commence in Beaumont

The Department of Public Safety released a statement on its enforcement effort operations for violations of the Move Over/Slow Down law across the state. Among these operations, one is planned to take place in the Beaumont District on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

The law states that drivers must vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction, or slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit. If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph.

Violations of the law, originally passed in 2003, come with fines and possible jail time according to the statement, “Violations of the law can result in a fine of up to $200; the fine increases to $500 if there is property damage. If violators cause bodily injury, they can be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, resulting in possible jail time and a maximum fine of $2,000.”

Drivers are asked to only move over if they can do so safely and legally. If that is not possible they are expected to slow down. The law is used to protect public servants whose work could take place on the side of the road.

“Our Highway Patrol Troopers and other offices risk their lives every day for the people of Texas, and their safety is particularly vulnerable while working on the side of the road, where the slightest mistake by a passing motorist can end in tragedy,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “While our officers are serving and protecting Texans, we’re asking drivers to do their part by adhering to the law — simply move over or slow down.”