Entergy pledges thousands to Imelda recovery

As the rains from Tropical Storm Imelda recede and the damage from the storm comes into focus, Entergy Texas is announcing $350,000 in charitable contributions to help rebuild the communities it serves.

“Seeing this catastrophic flooding in our communities so soon after Hurricane Harvey is heartbreaking,” said Sallie Rainer, president and CEO of Entergy Texas. “Our service to our customers doesn’t end after we get the lights back on. We will continue our work to ensure that our communities thrive, and today’s announcement is the first part of our efforts to help our communities to rebuild.”

The company has assigned $150,000 to an American Red Cross Disaster Responder Partnership commitment to directly aid communities served by Entergy Texas. The Red Cross is using this support to provide short term relief such as emergency shelter, food and water now. Over the long term, this support will also help victims recover and get back on their feet in the challenging weeks and months ahead.

The company pledged another $150,000 to provide grants to community organizations focused on referral assistance and safety net services for impacted individuals and families, including temporary lodging, food, and clothing for impacted families. The Foundation for Southeast Texas will work with Entergy Texas to administer this funding to non-profit organizations that are helping those affected by Imelda.

In addition, Entergy shareholders will match employee donations up to $50,000 as Entergy employees are raising contributions through employee fundraising drives.

Employees are also coming to the aid of our neighbors in need with volunteer efforts to assist with cleanup of flooded homes. Entergy employees can allocate 16 hours of volunteer paid time off to helping with community recovery efforts – from organized events to individual activities. In 2018, Entergy employees contributed more than 112,000 volunteer hours to community improvement activities.