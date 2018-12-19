Entergy warns of phone scam

An Entergy customer in the Winnie area reported he received a call from Entergy, urging him to wire transfer money to avoid disconnection.

Information from Entergy states, "Entergy never calls and demands immediate payment over the phone. If you get such a call, it is a scam! Don't fall for it!

"In many of these scam cases, the criminal instructs the customer to put money on a pre-paid card and to call back with payment."

With scammers attempting to contact local residents, Entergy wants to remind customers credit card payments made over the phone are done only through BillMatrix, a third-party vendor. If a suspicious call is received, call Entergy directly at (800) 368-3749 (ENTERGY) to speak with a customer service representative.

If a customer feels they have been scammed, Entergy said to contact local police or the state attorney general's office.