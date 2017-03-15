e.Sullivan Advertising and Design wins 12 awards at competition in Lake Charles

Local creative powerhouse e.Sullivan Advertising & Design won big on Saturday, March 4 at the Pioneer Club in Lake Charles.

The agency racked up 12 awards for everything from logo design to web development to packaging design at the American Advertising Federation Lake Charles ADDY awards, "in a feat all Southeast Texans can be proud of," the company said in a release.

To top off the achievement, e.Sullivan took home a Judge’s Award for the logo the agency designed for Beaumont Independent School District’s Austin Innovation Center.

e.Sullivan was also hired to redesign the City of Port Arthur's logo in Sept. 2016, as previously reported by The Examiner.

The small agency, founded by Eric Sullivan in 1999, quickly established a reputation for outstanding creative, the company said in the release. Before the demise of the Southeast Texas Advertising Federation, e.Sullivan won numerous industry awards, becoming the most decorated agency in Southeast Texas. Even after the Southeast Texas AdFed folded, e.Sullivan burnished its reputation with big market ideas and results for clients, despite some very small budgets.

Over the years, the agency said they have won hundreds of awards, locally and regionally.

“We like having fun, and we like doing fun work, but the most important thing is that the work is effective,” Sullivan said in the release. “The ADDYs is a nice opportunity to see what our colleagues and competitors are doing, and to see how our work stacks up. We’re competitive by nature so it’s rewarding to see our work once again recognized as the best in the market. And it’s great for a bunch of different agency people to get to hang out.”

In addition to BISD, e.Sullivan’s diverse client roster includes well-known local entities such as Neches Federal Credit Union and Rao’s Bakery, as well as smaller business, the company said, many of whom come to the agency to help establish their branding.