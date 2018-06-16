Examiner sports magazine best in the nation

Chad Cooper, sports/entertainment editor, won first place in the National Newspaper Association Awards with The Examiner’s Southeast Texas High School Football magazine for Best Special News, Sports or Feature Section or Edition in competition with 1,605 entries.

Soon to be in its 17th edition, the Southeast Texas High School Football Guide is a 56-page, full color magazine that covers every high school, both big and small, in Southeast Texas by promoting the passion, the atmosphere, the rivalries, and the community support for the love of Friday night lights.

The magazine is distributed in The Examiner as well as all locations of its longtime sponsor — Market Basket.

The National Newspaper Association was established in 1885 and is the oldest trade association representing the owners, publishers and editors of America’s community newspapers.