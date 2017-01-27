ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery conducting emergency prepardness drill this morning

According to an ExxonMobil spokesperson, the ExxonMobil refining and chemical complex will be conducting an emergency preparedness drill today at 9 a.m. This is a test. There is no plant emergency. This is just the downtown refinery and the chemical plant attached to it. The drill excludes the Blending and Packaging unit also downtown, and it excludes the polyethylene plant on Hwy 90, the spokesperson said. The public need not be alarmed by the sirens, the spokesperson indicated.