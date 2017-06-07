Exxpress Mart on 105 robbed at gunpoint, two suspects wanted

On June 7 around 3:13 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Express Mart located at 11755 Highway 105 in reference to an Aggravated Robbery that had just occurred, Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a release.

The clerk reported that around 3:10 a.m., two black males around 20 years of age entered into the store. The first suspect was described as wearing a dark hoodie, black shorts with red trim on the bottom, black socks and white shoes. He was armed with a handgun. The second suspect was described was described as wearing a black "doo rag," a black shirt, black shorts, white socks and black low cut shoes.

While the first suspect held the clerk at gunpoint stealing cash from the register, the second suspect ran to search the back of the store. The robbers were able to get away with a small amount of cash and cigarettes. The clerk was not injured.

Anyone with information about this aggravated robbery is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office