Exxpress Mart Grassroots Campaign benefits Gift of Life

Tri-Con Inc. (dba Exxpress Mart stores) and owners Imad and Elias Sarkis recently presented a contribution of $25,000 to the Gift of Life for its free healthcare services for medically underserved men and women in Southeast Texas.

Joining in the check presentation were Exxpress Mart staff James Buchanan, district manager; Dana Dougherty, district manager; owners Elias and Imad Sarkis; Dee Shelton, manager Exxpress Mart Store No. 14; and Susan Soileau, manager, Exxpress Mart Store No. 19.

Twenty regional convenience stores raised funds during Exxpress Mart’s Reindeer Campaign, an annual holiday giving initiative created by Norma Sampson, Gift of Life executive director, and adopted by the Sarkis brothers. The campaign generated approximately $20,000 in community donations, with the Sarkis family contributing an additional $5,000 in memory of their father, Samir, to further the Gift of Life’s health and educational programs.

“We are so pleased that these funds will stay local and directly benefit men and women in need,” Imad Sarkis said. “We see how this funding positively impacts the community, particularly at the Gift of Life Men’s Health screenings in June. It’s amazing to witness the extent of care provided by Gift of Life staff and volunteers and how meaningful it is for the thousands of clients annually assisted by the organization.”

Celebrating its fourth anniversary this year, the community project has helped further the Gift of Life’s free medical and educational services. All Reindeer Campaign proceeds remain in Southeast Texas and help women and men who cannot afford healthcare or insurance.

“The Gift of Life is immensely grateful to Exxpress Mart and Elias and Imad Sarkis for their continued support of this cause,” said Sampson, who accepted the donation with founder and chair Regina Rogers. “They have defined their business as one that truly cares about the community, and we’re fortunate to be the recipients of such tremendous good will, which we happily return to the community in the form of lifesaving services.”

For more information about the Gift of Life, call (409) 833-3663 or visit giftoflifebmt.org.

