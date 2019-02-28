Facebook Live video leads to indictments for three

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment against three Beaumont residents for deadly conduct after uploading a live video to Facebook.

According to Beaumont Officer J.S. Jackson’s arrest warrant affidavit, on Dec. 31, 2018, shortly before midnight, a Facebook Live video was filmed on an account belonging to David Christopher Nallie, 30, of Beaumont. In the video, Jackson states, “three people are seen possessing a handgun recklessly, carrying a handgun in the common area outside of this apartment and firing a handgun multiple times in celebration of New Years.

Jackson identified Nallie, as well as Gregory Ozen, 21, and Sanqueisha Rawls, 23, both of Beaumont, as the individuals in the video and determined their behavior constituted deadly conduct.

“Each person discharged a firearm in the middle of an apartment complex and in a residential neighborhood toward and over other apartments and vehicles in the parking lot,” reads the affidavit.

All three were indicted for the third-degree felony of deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm. They were also charged with discharging a firearm in certain municipalities and unlawfully carrying a weapon, class C misdemeanors.

The three were booked and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. As of publication, Ozen is being held on bonds totaling $23,000, and Rawls bonds amount to $72,000 because of an additional charge of forgery in an unrelated event.