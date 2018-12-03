Failed burglars make impact

An unsuccessful “smash and grab” is being investigated after a pick up truck backed into the doors of a Walgreens on the corner of College and 11th around 5 a.m. on Nov. 30.

According to Beaumont Police, the unsuccessful crime involved multiple suspects who are suspected of trying to rob the location of its ATM by making entry through the collision. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information on this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at (409) 833-TIPS (8747) or BPD at (409) 832-1234.