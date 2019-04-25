Family of murder victim asking for public's help

The family of a Beaumont man killed March 17 at a local night club is asking for the public to come forward with any information relating to their family member’s death.

Quincy Davis was at Bar 23 Social Lounge at about 3:40 a.m. when relatives say a domestic dispute occurred between acquaintances of Davis. His attempt to intervene ended with many shots being fired from multiple weapons and ultimately, with Davis killed and two others injured.

Since his death, there have been two arrests made for his murder – Joshua Barlow and Jaylan Thomas, who are both being held on $500,000 bonds at Jefferson County Correctional Facility. However, law enforcement officials and family members feel there may be others involved, and as such are asking for any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone with cell phone footage of the event.

“We just want to see if the community will help us get justice for my nephew,” said Davis’ aunt, Priscilla Wheaton. “He didn’t deserve to die the way that he did.”

Beaumont Det. Phillip Smith said there was an estimated 200 patrons at the night club who likely witnessed the shootout take place with only a handful giving statements to police. Investigators and family members have received word of the existence of recordings that exist, however, no one has come forward to present officers with the evidence.

“We are grateful that two arrests have been made in this case already,” said BPD Officer Haley Morrow, “but we believe there is an additional possible suspect and a lot of additional evidence, including witnesses and possible cell phone footage.”