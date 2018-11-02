Family violence crimes indicted

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, the Jefferson County grand jurors returned indictments against numerous individuals for alleged crimes that took place in the presence of a child.

According to probable cause affidavit from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Gardner, on Aug. 4, deputies responded to Carlyle Apartments in China, in reference to injury to a child. Upon arrival, deputies met with the complainant who stated she was at her home with her two children when an argument started between herself and boyfriend, Brandon Dewayne Metoyer, 30.

During the course of the argument, Metoyer attempted to take the complainant’s cell phone, which resulted in a physical struggle between the two. Metoyer allegedly shoved the complainant into a nearby wall several times, stepped on her foot, pushed one of her children causing him to strike his head against a wall, and stepped on a younger child who had crawled into the room. Metoyer was charged with assault causing bodily injury - family violence, injury to a child and evading arrest. He was located a short time later and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Grand jurors also returned indictments against Breonna Renee Greer, 23, of Beaumont, and Porshia Renee Godfrey, 19, of Beaumont, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that took place Dec. 29, 2017. Beaumont Police Detective F. Coffin III’s probable cause affidavit states the alleged victim was leaving Parkdale Mall in her personal vehicle when she was approached by an older white vehicle occupied by two passengers and an infant. The driver, identified as Greer, began to yell at the complainant for almost hitting her vehicle. After apologizing, the complainant stated she was followed by Greer, who then allegedly fired a single shot through the complainant’s rear windshield.

Following a Crimestoppers broadcast, the Beaumont Police Department received a tip relating to the incident which had been recorded and posted to social media. On Snapchat, Godfrey posted a photo of Greer holding a black and pink handgun with the caption “This B**** Chasing this Woman” along with other photos showing the complainant’s damaged vehicle.

On Sept. 24, Port Arthur Police officers responded to the Driftwood Motel in reference to a female being assaulted. Upon arrival, Officer Mallory Matthews found a 4-year-old boy alone in the room. The child had excessive bruising on his upper torso and back inconsistent with bruising left from disciplining but indicative of abuse/assault.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, the mother of the child, Brianne De’Shaun Williams, 20, of Port Arthur, told Officer Matthews that her boyfriend, Devante Hulin had beaten him for the past few days with a belt and she was aware of the bruising on her child, however she did not intervene. Williams was arrested and charged with injury to a child.