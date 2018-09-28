Fatal crash leaves one dead and others injured

On Sept. 26, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a head-on collision on FM 1013 in Tyler County. The crash occurred five miles East of Spurger.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling eastbound on FM 1013. A 2015 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on FM 1013. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Pontiac crossed the center dividing line and collided head-on with the Ford Mustang.

The rear passenger of the Pontiac, a 16-year-old female from Orange, was transported to the Tyler County hospital with serious injuries. She did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 4:29 p.m., by Justice of the Peace Trisher Ford. The teenager was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Pontiac, 25-year-old Carley Buckley from Fred, and her front passenger, a 16-year-old female also from Fred, were both transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Karli Mears from Porter, was also transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

At the time of the crash, the roadway was wet from a previous rainfall.

There are no additional details to be released as Troopers continue to investigate this fatal crash.