Fatal Wednesday morning accident on SH 73

At approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 17, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a single vehicle crash on SH 73 in Jefferson County. The crash occurred at Needmore Canal.

Initial reports indicate that a Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on SH 73. For an unknown reason, the driver of the vehicle struck the outside guardrail and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and came to rest in the canal.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson at the scene. His identification listed a Florida address and DPS Troopers are in the process of notifying next of kin. At this time, the outside traffic lane of SH 73 is closed. There is no time estimation as to when the roadway will reopen to traffic. Motorists should expect delays.