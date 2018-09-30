Father/son indicted for crimes in Jefferson County

Corey Jamahl Spencer Jr. spent his 16th birthday in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail, held on bonds in excess of $1 million for capital murder, attempted capital murder, and armed robbery. Spencer didn’t spend his birthday alone, though, as his father, also named Corey Jamahl Spencer and also with a criminal record of causing someone else’s death, was likewise being held at the county jail for his own set of felonies.

This week, on Wednesday, Sept. 26, the father/son duo was separately indicted for their individually alleged crimes against the community.

Spencer Jr. was indicted, not on the two murderous charges still listed at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as open felonies, but for just as deadly an assault that occurred May 24, 2017, when the accused was just 14 years old.

According to an affidavit for arrest filed by Detective Timothy Spikes of the Beaumont Police Department, Spencer Jr. is the chief suspect in an armed robbery that sent a 56-year-old woman to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and left a 29-year-old woman in fear of her life and robbed of her money.

The 29-year-old victim told police that she was sitting outside a residence in the 600 block of East Pipkin Street when two black males approached her on foot wielding handguns, one with a silver mask and the other with a black bandana covering their faces. One of the men then pointed the gun at her head and demanded she go inside the home.

“(The victim) stated she complied and pled with the gunman for her life,” the arrest affidavit states. She, and both suspects, entered the residence where the second female victim and others were present. Once inside, the suspects demanded property and money from the home’s occupants. Even though they got what they came for, when the two robbers left, they didn’t go quietly.

“As the described gunman (later identified as Spencer Jr.) was exiting the front door, he intentionally fired several rounds in the direction of the civilians inside, striking (the 56-year-old woman) numerous times in the lower body area,” Officer Spikes reported in the affidavit. Both robbers then fled the scene.

Spencer Jr. was identified as a suspect in the shooting that occurred on East Pipkin Street when crime scene technicians traced the ballistics back to the teenager as being “consistent with the same weapon used in similar offenses,” Spikes reported.

Spencer Jr. is also a prime suspect in the shooting deaths of Kera Teel and her unborn child just days later on June 6, 2017. Spencer Jr. and Johnny Phifer, both 15 years old by that time, were certified as adults in Jefferson County courts after being arrested for Teel’s murder, as well as attempted capital murder in a Yorktown shooting around the same time. Spencer Jr. was indicted on both the capital murder charge and the attempted capital murder charge in February of this year...

