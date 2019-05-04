Federal prison employee indicted for civil rights violations

A former senior correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont was indicted May 1 on charges that he used unlawful force on an inmate and then submitted a false incident report.

According to the indictment, Tavoris Bottley, 33, was working at the complex on June 8, 2017, when he assaulted an inmate by punching the inmate in the head three times. The defendant then allegedly submitted an incident report that omitted these punches and falsely cited the inmate for attempting to assault staff.

The defendant faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison for the civil rights violation, 20 years in prison for the obstruction offense, and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge.