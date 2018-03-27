Female juvenile in custody after aggravated robbery

Friday, March 23, at 11:33 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Jeanette in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers an unknown juvenile approached her and displayed a firearm. The juvenile demanded the victim’s black, 2017 Hyundai Sonata. The suspect took the vehicle and fled the area.

Around 11:55 pm, officers located the stolen vehicle at Pine Club Apartments (5015 Pine St). A 15-year-old female juvenile was seated in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle. The juvenile was arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Detectives will continue to investigate the incident and more charges may be filed. The juvenile suspect was transported to Minnie Rogers and released to their custody.

