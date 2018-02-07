Fiery, deadly head-on crash on I-10 in Louisiana

One man was killed and another was injured following a head-on crash Feb. 5 on I-10 westbound about a mile east of the community of Roanoke, Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson said in a release.

On Feb. 5, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-10 westbound one mile east of Louisiana Highway 395. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 GMC Sierra pulling an unoccupied horse trailer was traveling the wrong way on I-10, heading east in the westbound lanes of travel, when the GMC struck a westbound 2012 Ford F-250 head-on. The crash caused a propane tank in the bed of the GMC to ignite resulting in a fire.

The driver of GMC, whose name is being withheld pending positive identification, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson Davis Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Ford, 30-year-old Ryan C. Beeson of Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, received moderate injuries and was transported from the scene by helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2018, Troop D has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 3 deaths.

- Louisiana State Police Troop D