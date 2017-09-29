Fiesta Breakfast: Join Beaumont Public Schools Foundation for annual fundraiser

The Beaumont Public Schools Foundation, Inc. (BPSF) is having its 25th Annual BPSF Fiesta Breakfast at Casa Ole’, 5898 Eastex Freeway, on October 24 from 7-9 a.m. Enjoy a festive and delicious breakfast with your $20 donation.

This fundraising event supports the Foundation's BPSF Awards Program. The mission of the BPSF is to fund grants for projects that enhance teaching and learning in the Beaumont Independent School District. Since 1993, the BPSF has awarded $261,220.84 to 374 staff and students in BISD to ensure academic success.

Sponsorships are also available for the Fiesta Breakfast. Contact BPSF at (409) 617-5134 for information of sponsorships.