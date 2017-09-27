Fire at Beaumont auto repair shop

On Sept. 26, shortly after 1 p.m., Beaumont Fire-Rescue units responded to a reported commercial structure fire at Ben's Alternator Service on South 11th Street, the department posted on their Facebook page.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke conditions from all openings with flames at the rear of the building.

All employees were able to escape without injury before firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to make an aggressive interior fire attack and confine the fire to the rear half of the structure. There was heat and smoke damage throughout the structure. The fire appears to have been caused by a spark from a grinder.

No firefighters were injured during the fire attack. Traffic on South 11th street was blocked for a time by the fire hoses.

- Beaumont Fire-Rescue