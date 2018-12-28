Fireworks safety tips from Entergy

As New Year's Eve comes, so do fireworks celebrations. According to Entergy, "The easiest and safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals. However, if you decide to put on your own show, follow these safety tips:

· Before setting off fireworks, make sure you are in a wide open area, staying clear of utility lines and trees.

· Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

· Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire.

· Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

· Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that do not fully ignite.

· Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

· Remember - Sparklers burn at temperatures up to 2,000 degrees – hot enough to cause a third degree burn.

· Bring your pets inside. Loud noises and bright lights are frightening, which can cause them to run away.

· Use television or radio sounds to mute the loud noises. This will help pets stay calm and comforted.

For more safety tips, visit the website of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.