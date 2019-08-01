Five arrested in auto burglary sting

On Tuesday, July 23, officers with the Beaumont Police Department's Special Assignment unit were conducting an operation on suspects involved in multiple auto burglaries, which involved the theft of several firearms.

Officers located the suspects and conducted a traffic stop near Wooten and Landis. Two stolen firearms were located in the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Furhter investigation led officers to multiple locations inBeaumont were additional weapons were recovered. A total of seven weapons were seized. four of which had been reported stolen.

BPD has identified five suspects arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, which includes Charles Compton, 18, Lejoun Chatman, 17, Ashlynn Lewing, 18, Elajh Delahoussaye, 18, and Kade Shackelford, 18. All of the suspects were Beaumont residents.