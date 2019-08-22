Five indicted for organized criminal activity

On Aug. 21, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted five teens for engaging in organized criminal activity after the Beaumont Police Department uncovered a number of stolen firearms during a traffic stop.

According to arrest affidavit of Officer J.S. Jackson, on July 23, at about 2 p.m., the officer received information from a burglary of a police officer's vehicle. A suspect was quickly developed, as was a possible vehicle that was involved in committing the crime. During the burglary, two firearms were stolen - a Glock and a Smith and Wesson. Also stolen were a tactical ballistic vest, taser, ammunition and handcuffs.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted. All of the occupants were removed from the vehicle and a holster belonging to the officer was seen in plain view in the backseat.

Jackson reported the vehicle smelled like marijuana and one of the occupants, identified as Charles Compton, admitted to having marijuana him. Officers then searched the vehicle and found two stolen guns, one of which was the freshly stolen Glock. Suspects Kade Shackleford and Ashlynn Lewing told the officer pieces of the stolen property were located at their homes.

A trip to their residences netted additional items that had been stolen. Shackleford told the investigating officer the other three occupants of the vehicle - Compton, Elajh Delahoussaye and Lejoun Chatman - all played a role in the crime. Compton, Delahoussaye and Shackleford helped burglarize the vehicle and Lejoun provided transportation after the theft.

Due to the circumstances involving the theft, the officer charged them with engaging in organized criminal activity, a third degree felony.