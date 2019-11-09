Florida duo indicted in Beaumont for drug trafficking

A Florida man and woman have been indicted for federal drug trafficking violations, after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Beaumont announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Ryan Andrew Davis, 35, of Clearwater and Erica Ann Lang, 35, of St. Petersburg were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 6, and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to information provided in court, on Oct. 24, Davis and Lang were stopped for a traffic violation on I-10 East in Beaumont. A certified narcotics detection dog alerted on the car and a search was performed revealing approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine hidden in the trunk of the vehicle.

If convicted, Davis and Lang each face from 10 years to life in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross.

It is important to note that a complaint, arrest or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.