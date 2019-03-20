Former Crystal Beach VFD chief pleads guilty

The former chief the Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department pleaded guilty to stealing from the department he once led.

According to Galveston County prosecutors, an investigation into the department and its chief, David Loop, 61, of Winnie, began when checks from the department started bouncing in 2013. Loop was accused of stealing $70,000 from the department beginning in 2009 and spending as much as $25,000 of those funds at a racetrack and casino in Louisiana.

He was indicted in 2014 on charges of misapplication of fiduciary property and theft of property less than $200,000. Loop pleaded guilty to a felony charge of theft by a public servant on Wednesday, March 13. His sentencing is scheduled for June 3.