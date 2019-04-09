Former judge facing new charge

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced April 9 that the Public Integrity Unit of his Criminal Investigations Division arrested former San Jacinto County Judge John Lovett Jr., of Shepherd, for impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony.

In February, the AG's office alleges, Lovett used his invalid judge's badge to bypass security at the Montgomery County Courthouse, where he appeared as a criminal defendant in a case. Lovett was indicted last year on charges of burglary, forgery and tampering with a governmental record.

During the subsequent execution of a search warrant at Lovett's home, investigators found a badge and photo ID identifying him as San Jacinto County judge. The items matched descriptions provided by security officers at the courthouse. Last week, Montgomery County Ninth District Judge Phil Grant signed a warrant for Lovett's arrest for impersonating a public servant. Lovett surrendered to authorities.

Lovett was suspended as San Jacinto County judge on March 23, 2018. He ceased being the official county judge on Jan. 1, when his term expired. Lovett lost in a runoff election for Justice of the Peace last May. He did not seek re-election for county judge.