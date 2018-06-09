Former Kelly standout drafted 92nd by MLB’sTampa Bay Rays

Former Kelly High School standout Ford Proctor was selected in the third round of the 2018 Major League Baseball amateur draft on June 5 by the Tampa Bay Rays as the 92nd player taken overall.

Proctor finished his junior season at Rice University at shortsto,p starting in all 59 games. He earned first team All-Conference USA honors, as well as selection to the C-USA All-Tournament Team, after leading Rice and ranking among the league’s best in hits (82), batting average (.346), home runs (8), total bases 122), slugging percentage (.515) and on-base percentage (.431). Proctor also shared the team lead in RBI (45), doubles (14) and sac flies (5), as well as finishing second on the team in runs scored (41), walks (37) and total plate appearances (281).

Even more impressive, Proctor hit a team-best .366 in Rice’s 23 games against opponents that would go on to play in the NCAA Tournament. He maintained a 14-game hitting streak during one stretch, where he also reached base in 21-straight games, but his success on the field is only part of the story.

Proctor was a steady fielder who turned or started 31 of the team’s 46 doubles plays and recorded a season-high eight defensive assists in a single game against conference rival UAB.

In the classroom Proctor was named to the 2018 Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.

As a freshman at Rice, Proctor earned Freshman All-American status from Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball.com, NCBWA, and Perfect Game.

Proctor was drafted coming out of high school in the 40th round by the Kansas City Royals, but chose to forgo the jump to professional baseball and attend Rice University.