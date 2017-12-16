Former Orange football player arrested in San Antonio for trafficking of a minor
A former West Orange-Stark football player was arrested on Dec. 4 in San Antonio and is being charged with trafficking of a minor and booked into the Bexar County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
According to SAPD arrest reports, Elijah Maleek Teel, 21, and an accomplice placed ads on the website backpage.com that lured two runaway victims, who were reported missing in October. They were alleged to have set up sex dates for the girls at an EconoLodge in Northeast San Antonio hotel and collected their money at the end of the day.
Teel graduated from West Orange-Stark in 2014 and was a starting linebacker for the 2013 Mustang football team. Teel signed a scholarship to play football at Kilgore College.
If convicted, Teel could face up to 99 years in prison.