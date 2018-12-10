Former PNG student pleads guilty to 2017 terroristic threat

A Port Neches-Groves former student facing a third-degree felony charge of making a terroristic threat in April 2017, has pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to two years probation. Miller was 17 at the time, and was accused of plotting a "Columbine-style" shooting at the Port Neches-Groves High School. Miller was a junior at the time, as well as an honor student. As previously reported by The Examiner, Port Neches Police Officer Jesse Fournet state Miller talked to classmates "about shooting up Port Neches-Groves High School" and even had a game plan for how to do it. In the probable cause affidavit issued for Miller's arrest, the teen "went into detail about shooting students after lunch in a certain hallway because they would be trapped." Four witnesses, Fournet swore, said Miller named which teachers and students would be the intended targets.Fournet signed the affidavit on April 19, and Miller was arrested the same day. Represented by defense attorney, Dustin Galmor, Miller contended that there was no reason to take the statements he made seriously. Miller told authorities he did talk about the Columbine shooting to other students, but did not make any threats. Other testimony gathered by Fournet showed Miller was in the market for a gun and he believed sufficient evidence existed to charge Miller with inciting public fear of a terroristic event. Miller was sentenced Dec. 10 by Jefferson County Judge Larry Gist. Along with the two-year adjudicated sentence, Miller also must perform 80 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.