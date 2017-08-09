Former police officer under indictment commits suicide

Monday, July 24, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens was notified by the Beaumont Police Department that part-time Jefferson County Courthouse Security Officer Juan San Miguel was under investigation for sexual assault. It was planned that he would be placed on administrative leave without pay, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office, but San Miguel failed to show up for work Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28.

Juan San Miguel resigned from his courthouse security job Friday, July 28, by sending his letter and credentials through a third party. He had been a part-time security officer since June 20, 2016. Prior to that, he had been an officer with Beaumont ISD Police Department and Beaumont Police Department.

Aug. 4, BPD walked six cases through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office; three warrants for indecency with a child and three warrants for sexual assault of a child were issued.

Aug. 9, Jefferson County was advised by the Cleburne Police Department that San Miguel had committed suicide by shooting himself near a local park around 5:40 a.m.

— Jefferson County Sheriff's Office