Four arrested after drug bust in Galveston County

On June 1, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit (SCU) concluded a year-long investigation by executing a narcotics search warrant in the 13000 block of Bethel Court in Santa Fe, Texas, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said in a release.

David William Maiorka, 37, and Bailey Ennis Simmons, 30, were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams (1.2 pounds) of methamphetamine. Their bonds were set at $500,000 and $150,000 respectfully.

Christopher Alford, 41, and Krystal Taylor, 35, are also charged with possession of a controlled substance between, 4 to 200 grams. Alford and Taylor's bonds are both set at $80,000.

The approximate street value of drugs seized totaled $50,400.

Also seized from the residence were packaging materials, scales, surveillance equipment and cash in the amount of $355.

Maiorka was found to be in possession of $3465 in his pants pocket. Stolen and altered vehicles were also found and seized from the property.

Galveston Police Department SWAT team and narcotics unit as well as the LaMarque Police Department Narcotics Unit and K9 Unit, Auto Crimes Task Force, DEA, FBI, Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Division and Patrol Division and the District Attorney's Office also assisted with the search warrant.

- Galveston County Sheriff's Office