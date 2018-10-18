Four arrested after investigation

Four Beaumont men were arrested after Beaumont Police investigated a suspiciously parked vehicle in a vacant lot in the 2600 block of Houston Street the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 16.

According to Beaumont Police, the investigation led officers to 2.56 ounces of suspected synthetic marijuana and two firearms. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of the Beaumont Police Department. All four subjects were arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.

The arrested included 27-year-old Larry Williams, 27-year-old Bryan Wilturner, 23-year-old Aaron Kimble and 41-year-olf Michael Relford.

The four arrested men received various charges including possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and parole violation.