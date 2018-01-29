Four arrested in multiple Louisiana child abuse cases

Four people have recently been arrested in multiple child abuse cases in Calcasieu Parish, according to statements from the sheriff's office.

On Jan. 25, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at a local hospital in reference to a possible cruelty to a juvenile. Upon deputies’ arrival they were advised by hospital staff there was a three month old baby boy in the emergency room who had bruising throughout his entire head, eyes, ears, back, and inside his mouth, as well as, a laceration on his lip. Hospital staff also advised deputies the injuries to the baby varied in stages of healing.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with the baby’s father, Jordan M. Vidrine, 23, Sulphur, who admitted to striking the baby in the head but said he was aiming for a dog not the boy. Vidrine advised detectives he was unsure how the other injuries occurred.

Vidrine was arrested the same day and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile. His bond is still pending.

The baby boy was placed in state custody by the Department of Children & Family Services.

On Jan. 23, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to call at a local hospital in reference a possible cruelty to a juvenile. Upon deputies' arrival, they were advised by hospital staff that they were currently treating a two month old baby boy for a femur fracture to his right leg.

When detectives spoke with a family member of the baby, she stated she was awoken that morning at approximately 6:00 a.m. by the baby screaming and crying, at which time she witnessed the child’s father, Terry J. Pellegrin, Jr., 32, Lake Charles, standing next to the crib. When detectives spoke with Pellegrin, he stated he doesn’t know what happened but thought the fracture was caused by the baby moving himself in the crib and getting his leg caught in the railings. Both the family member and Pellegrin stated that prior to 12:30 a.m. the baby was moving both his legs and did not appear to have any injuries. Detectives observed both the family member and Pellegrin to have inconsistent stories when trying to explain what occurred that morning.

During the investigation the hospital performed a skeletal survey, which showed the fracture to the baby’s right leg, as well as older injuries to the skull, left leg, and ribs that were beginning to heal. The hospital staff noted that the findings of the survey were compatible with non-accidental trauma.

Pellegrin was arrested the same day and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2nd degree cruelty to a juvenile. Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $500,000. After further investigation, the mother, Deborah Pellegrin was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2nd degree cruelty to a juvenile. Judge David Ritchie set her bond at $400,000.

The baby was transported to a hospital out of town where he is currently being treated.

On Nov. 17, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a local elementary school in reference to a complaint of cruelty to a juvenile.

During the investigation, detectives observed open cuts and bruises on the 11 year old boy’s legs, back and arms. The child advised detectives that a family member, Lien N. Frick, 47, Lake Charles, has slapped him on the head with an open hand and whipped him with a plastic coat hanger. Several days later, detectives spoke with Frick, who admitted to whipping the child with a plastic coat hanger.

After further investigation, the case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office and on Jan. 3 the District Attorney’s Office accepted charges. On Jan. 10, detectives issued a warrant for Frick’s arrest signed by Judge Robert Wyatt signed in the amount of $1,500. Frick was notified by detectives of her active warrant and on Jan. 22, she turned herself in to CPSO. She was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile. She was released on bond later the same day.

- Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office