Four arrested in shooting that injured homeless man

Beaumont Police have arrested four men in connection with the shooting of a homeless man in downtown, the department said in a release.

Sunday, Dec. 10 at 12:25 a.m., Beaumont Police officers responded the 1000 block of Mcfaddin Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A 35 year old transient male was located with a gunshot wound to his right foot, Officer Carol Riley said in a statement.

Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4:29 p.m., a patrol officer was working the area of Cleveland Street and Primrose Street when he noticed a white Chevy Avalanche with four occupants make a traffic violation, Riley said in a later statement. The driver tried to speed up and evade the officer while one of the occupants threw a gun out of the vehicle. Officers were able to stop the vehicle in the 2100 block of Earl Street.

Officers located drugs and shell casings in the vehicle, and recovered the gun. All four males were transported to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with detectives, who said some of the males cooperated. Police determined that three of the men were involved in the shooting that injured a homeless man earlier that day in the 1000 block of McFaddin Street.

Terry Don Prudhomme, 26, of Beaumont man, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Briandon Keith Murphy, 19, of Beaumont, was charged with evading detention in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Ernest Charles Jones, 25, of Beaumont, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Clinton Joseph Johnson, 19, of Beaumont, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Charges are pending on the aggravated assault that occurred on McFaddin Street.

