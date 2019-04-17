Four charged in west end homicide

Since the April 11 death of Anthony Wilson in west end Beaumont, the Beaumont Police Department has worked tirelessly to investigate and locate alleged suspects of the crime with overwhelming assistance from the community. The result of the investigation has led to the apprehension of four.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 6800 block of Madrid in reference to a victim of a shooting. Arriving officers found Wilson, 37, laying near the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS responders.Preliminary investigation showed three black male suspects committed a number of auto burglaries in the Dowlen West Neighborhood, including at Wilson's home. Investigators believe the victim attempted to confront the suspects in the 6800 block of Madrid, which resulted in Wilson's death. The suspects stole his truck following the shooting, and it was found abandoned a short time later in the 400 block of Norwalk.

After requesting the public's assistance in reviewing home surveillance footage, hundreds of tips were received leading detectives to hone in on Jamirious Jantrel Gardner, 17, and John James Cook, 18. Following early morning interviews on April 14, the two were arrested and charged for Wilson's murder. A third suspect, identified only as a 15-year-old male, was also arrested. The final arrest relating to Wilson's death was that of Bernard Bell, 26, the brother of one suspect charged with his murder. He was charged tampering with evidence, specifically disposing of the gun thought to be used during the commission of the crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Cook and Gradner are being held at Jefferson County Correctional Facility on bonds of $1 million each.