Four teens arrested for car burglary at Stoneleigh Apartments

On Thursday, May 11, at about 1:48 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to Stoneleigh on Major apartments at 4550 N. Major Drive, in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle in progress, Officer Haley Morrow said in a release.

Upon arrival, an officer observed the four suspects fleeing the apartment complex to a nearby waiting vehicle. The suspects were all taken into custody without incident. Investigation revealed that the suspects had gained entry into at least one vehicle and had stolen items from inside of the vehicle.

All four suspects were placed under arrest.

Three of the suspects were juvenile males, ages 14, 15, and 16. The adult suspect was identified as Javante Jordan Stoker, a 17 year old Beaumont man.

The juveniles were transported and booked into the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center and Stoker was transported and booked into the Jefferson County Jail. All were charged with burglary of a motor vehicle.

- Beaumont Police